Senior presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said Monday the White House isn’t participating in the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing because it would be “colluding with an illegitimate process.”

“We’re not going to do their dirty work,” Mrs. Conway told reporters, adding that sitting out the hearings was “not a tough decision.”

As the Judiciary hearing got underway, Mrs. Conway also said House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff should be called as a “fact witness” in the proceedings.

The White House said Democrats are hiding “Adam Schiff’s long list of lies, leaks, and smears,” accusing the California Democrat of having “deliberately misled the American people about what transpired on the call” between President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25.

Mr. Trump’s first public comment after the hearing began was a two-word tweet: “Witch Hunt!”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listed five “indisputable facts” about the impeachment case on Twitter:

“1. No evidence of wrongdoing by @POTUS.”

“2. Ukraine said there was no pressure.”

“3. Lethal aid to Ukraine wouldn’t exist w/o @realDonaldTrump.”

“4. There’s no obstruction whatsoever.”

“5. This is an unfair & unprecedented impeachment process.”

