By - Associated Press - Monday, December 9, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) - A Southern California woman accused of running over a man in a wheelchair and then driving away has pleaded guilty to two felony charges and is awaiting sentencing.

Mark Allen Kaiser died at a hospital more than a month after he was seriously injured in the Feb. 24 hit-and-run crash at an intersection in Highland.

Desiree Shante Every was arrested Feb. 26.

Every, 37, pleaded guilty late last month to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and filing a false insurance claim, the San Bernardino Sun reported. As part of the plea, a charge of hit and run resulting in permanent injury or death was dropped, the newspaper said.

Every is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31. She is not in custody.

Kaiser, 30, was in a coma until his death April 15, said a friend, Shannon Gibbs. Family members decided to take him off life support, Gibbs said. Kaiser had a prosthetic left leg after losing the leg to cancer, she told the Sun.

