DENVER (AP) - Two people were shot in southwest Denver during a confrontation with a federal task force organized by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Denver police spokesman Doug Schepman says the shooting happened after agents stopped a vehicle to arrest a suspect on a probation violation Friday afternoon. The Denver Post reports a man and a woman in the vehicle were shot by at least one federal officer and are hospitalized in critical condition.
Schepman says it’s not yet clear what prompted the shooting, and investigators are trying to determine if the suspects opened fire.
No officers were injured, and no other information was released.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.