PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island legislator has introduced a bill that would ban politicians convicted of stealing from their campaigns being allowed to pay restitution to their own political funds.

The bill, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Cynthia Coyne and supported by Democratic Attorney General Peter Neronha, would require any restitution paid by a convicted politician to be directed to the state’s Crime Victim Compensation Program. WPRI-TV reports the legislation is in response to disgraced ex-House Speaker Gordon Fox paying $109,000 in restitution into the same campaign account he admitted stealing from.

Coyne’s legislation is co-sponsored by Democratic Sens. James Seveney, Lou DiPalma, Dawn Euer and Gayle Goldin. The bill has not been introduced in the House.

Fox served more than two years in federal prison for accepting $52,500 in bribes.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.