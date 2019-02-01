BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - A 45-year-old Binghamton man has been convicted for a second time of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

Aaron Powell faces a maximum sentence of life in prison when he’s sentenced in Broome County Court for two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.

A jury deliberated more than seven hours Thursday before returning the guilty verdict.

Prosecutors say Powell ambushed 35-year-old Christina Powell and 24-year-old Mario Masciarelli in the bedroom of the woman’s Binghamton home in March 2013. Masciarelli was beaten to death with a baseball bat and Christina Powell was strangled with an electrical cord.

An appeals court reversed Powell’s original murder conviction over questions of a juror’s impartiality.





