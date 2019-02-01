LAS VEGAS (AP) - A firm that provided security at the Nevada National Security Site says it investigated a former guard’s claims of sexual harassment and assault and “took appropriate disciplinary action.”

Centerra spokeswoman Suzanne Piner issued a statement Friday that did not offer details on the security firm’s disciplinary actions. She says the company has no knowledge about the guard’s firing in November after reporting her assault or any actions that occurred after February 2018 when another security firm took over Centerra’s contract.

The U.S. government’s nuclear security administration said Thursday it will review the way Centerra and subsequent firm SOC handled the guard’s harassment and assault complaint. The guard accused several of her colleagues and says she was ultimately fired after reporting the incidents.





