CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) - The Lewis County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the victim of an Onalaska homicide last week was the wife of the man accused of killing her.

The Daily News reports that 67-year-old Frances Reed died of multiple gunshot wounds. That’s according to a press release sent Thursday by the coroner’s office.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says her husband, Bruce Reed, was charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 24 after he told deputies that he shot his wife multiple times with a semiautomatic pistol after they got into an argument about finances and home remodeling.

The shooting happened two days before.

The couple had been married for 15 years, according to court documents.

