ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A family court judge who was recently arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being involved in a car accident has resigned.

Judge Deborah Walker sent her resignation letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura on Wednesday.

The high court entered an order Thursday that accepted Walker’s permanent retirement, saying it was doing so in lieu of immediate temporary suspension and further disciplinary proceedings.

Walker had been a judge in the 2nd Judicial District since 1993.

According to a criminal complaint, a breath test showed the 65-year-old Walker was above the presumed level of intoxication. A police officer stated Walker smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech and performed poorly on three field sobriety tests before being taken into custody.





