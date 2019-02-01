A K-8 private school in Washington, D.C., is reportedly refusing to play any future sports games at the Christian school in Virginia where second lady Karen Pence said she will return to teaching.

Mrs. Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, made headlines this month after she announced she would be returning as an art teacher to Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, a K-8 private Christian school that holds a traditional view of gay marriage and bars students and staff who participate in or condone homosexual activity.

Mrs. Pence’s new employment roiled members of the LGBT community and allies, including Jessica Donovan, headmaster of the Sheridan School in Washington. She reportedly sent a letter to parents this week saying that while her school had played at Immanuel Christian School before, this is the first time they’ve heard of the anti-LGBTQ policies and would not be returning.

“As we talked more, we understood that some students did not feel safe entering a school that bans LGBTQ parents, students or even families that support LGBTQ rights,” Ms. Donovan wrote in the email obtained by Newsweek. “Forcing our children to choose between an environment in which they feel unsafe or staying home was not an option. So we decided that we would invite ICS to play all of the games at Sheridan. … Since ICS declined our offer to host, we will only play our home games and will not go to ICS to play.”

Ms. Donovan told parents that her school would still play against Immanuel for home games but will wear rainbow-colored socks in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, Newsweek reported.





