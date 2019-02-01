CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Chattanooga Police Department has fired a police officer accused of taking a woman caught shoplifting to his apartment and fondling her.

The department announced Thursday they will request decertification for 28-year-old Benjamin Dessalines from the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training following an internal investigation.

A woman said the officer was working a side job at a grocery store where she was caught shoplifting in November. The affidavit says he took her to an apartment, kissed her and placed his hands between her legs.

The woman said she thought she would be killed when Dessalines later showed her a gun and took her to an alley before eventually bringing her home.

Dessalines‘ lawyer, Rebecca Stern, declined comment ahead of his Feb. 4 hearing on kidnapping and sexual battery charges.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.