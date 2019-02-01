President Trump said Friday his administration is already making such good progress in building the border wall that his iconic campaign chant should change from “build the wall” to “finish the wall.”

Speaking at the White House, Mr. Trump continued to lay the groundwork for building more fencing without Congress’s explicit approval, instead relying on an emergency declaration to have the Pentagon do the construction.

And he shot down fears that such a move would land in years of legal fights.

“Well we have very strong legal standing,” he said.

He said there’s “a good chance” he’ll have to resort to using the Pentagon, but urged folks to “listen closely” to his State of the Union speech next week.





