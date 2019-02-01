CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials have confirmed the FBI is investigating an officer’s use of a stun gun on an 11-year-old black girl suspected of shoplifting at a grocery store.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports police officials say the department is cooperating.

Police union head Dan Hils said Friday that FBI agents are seeking voluntary interviews of officers at the scene when Kevin Brown, who also is black, arrested Donesha Gowdy last August at a Kroger Co. store. Brown’s body camera recorded him telling Donesha, “Sweetheart, this is why there’s no grocery stores in the black community.”

Brown was suspended for seven days. An internal investigation concluded the use of a stun gun wasn’t warranted during the arrest.

Cincinnati agreed in October to pay Donesha a $220,000 settlement. Kroger Co. is paying her $20,000.

