LARGO, Fla. (AP) - The newborn sister of a 2-year-old Florida boy who police say was killed by his mother is now in the care of his former foster parents.

Jordan Belliveau lived with Sam and Juliet Warren for most of his life until he was returned to his biological parents. His body was found in a wooded area near St. Petersburg in September. His mother initially told Largo Police a stranger abducted him, then said she hit the boy.

The Warrens have asked for a “fundamental re-examination” of the state’s child protective services system.

Jordan’s mother gave birth while in custody on a murder charge. The Tampa Bay Times reports the Warrens said in a statement Friday they are working toward adopting the baby with her mother’s cooperation.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.





