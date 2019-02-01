TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Demonstrators stormed a Tempe City Council meeting to protest the fatal police shooting of a 14-year-old boy who was found with an airsoft gun.

The group, Tempe Against Police Violence, began Thursday by holding signs and chanting in protest of the shooting of Antonio Arce.

Police say Officer Joseph Jaen fatally shot Arce on Jan. 15 as Arce ran from Jaen. They say Jaen found Arce burglarizing a pickup truck. Tempe police have since released police-officer body-camera video showing the shooting.

Tempe police on Wednesday showed reporters additional video in an effort to tamp down a perception that the boy may not have had a weapon when he was shot. The new video, which was not being publicly released, showed Arce with an orange-tipped fake gun underneath his arm.

Police officials say Jaen fired because he perceived a threat.





