NEW YORK (AP) - The suspect in a fatal hammer attack at a Chinese restaurant in New York City has been arraigned from a psychiatric ward on murder and hate crime charges.

A judge on Friday ordered 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich held without bail. He’s been hospitalized since his arrest after the Jan. 15 attack at Seaport Buffet in Brooklyn.

A third victim died last week.

Martunovich, who’s white and lives near the restaurant, faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

Police say he told officers he committed the attack after watching a movie in which Asian women were treated poorly by Asian men.

Authorities say told officers “Chinese men are awful” and that he used his hammer, “to prove my love to women.”

His lawyer says he’s a “very sick” man.





