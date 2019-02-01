JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a Missouri agency violated open records laws when it refused to release the results of lab tests related to the 2017 protests in downtown St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce found on Friday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services must release lab tests of a liquid police say was thrown at them. The protests were sparked by the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith .

The judge ordered the state to pay the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri $10,754 in fines and legal fees.

The ACLU sued after the state claimed the reports were sealed because of an ongoing criminal investigation.

