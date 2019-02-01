Presidential candidates Sen. Kamala Harris and Julian Castro were among prominent Democrats calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to resign Friday night over a photograph of him in a racist costume.

Ms. Harris, California Democrat, tweeted, “Leaders are called to a higher standard, and the stain of racism should have no place in the halls of government. The Governor of Virginia should step aside so the public can heal and move forward together.”

Mr. Castro, mayor of San Antonio, Texas, said it “doesn’t matter if he is a Republican or a Democrat.”

“This behavior was racist and unconscionable. Governor Northam should resign,” Mr. Castro tweeted.

The NAACP also called for Northam’s resignation in a tweet from its president, Derrick Johnson.

“Black face in any manner is always racist and never okay,” Mr. Johnson tweeted. “No matter the party affiliation, we can not stand for such behavior, which is why the @NAACP is calling for the resignation of Virginia Governor @RalphNortham.”

Mr. Northam apologized late Friday after the photo surfaced from his medical school yearbook in 1984 showing one person in blackface and another person wearing a KKK hood and robe. The governor admitted he was one of them, but didn’t say which one.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.