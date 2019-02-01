KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Court records show a Kansas man charged with rape had been out on bond for a previous child molestation case.

The Kansas City Star reports that 23-year-old Crosson Saisi of Shawnee was arrested Friday and charged in Johnson County District Court with rape and aggravated sexual battery. The crimes allegedly occurred last October in Shawnee. The victim is listed as 22 or 23 years old.

Court records in the case do not show a defense attorney.

Saisi was charged in July with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, age 14 or 15, in Lenexa. He was free on bond in that case. He is also out on bond for a separate identity theft filed in October.

His bond for the latest charges has been set at $500,000.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com





