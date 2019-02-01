ASHLEY, Pa. (AP) - Two women who say they were coerced into sex with Pennsylvania police officer have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging he violated their constitutional rights.

The Citizens’ Voice reports 29-year-old Mark Icker, of Dickson City, is facing sexual assault, official oppression and related charges alleging he pressured the two women into performing oral sex on him to avoid arrest in December.

He is also charged with indecent assault for allegedly pulling down a third woman’s shirt and groping during a stop in June.

Attorneys Barry Dyller and Theron Solomon allege Icker recorded the sex assaults with a body camera.

They say they’re working with other possible victims of Icker and Wilkes-Barre (WILKS’-behr-ee) officer Robert Collins, who’s charged with demanding sex from four women to avoid arrest.

A call seeking comment from Icker’s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Friday.

