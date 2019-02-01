FRANKLINTON, La. (AP) - A 25-year-old Louisiana man has pleaded guilty to killing his mother and wounding two other people, including a police officer.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says Christopher Dillon of Franklinton pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Robin Dillon, attempted armed robbery, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction and attempted first-degree murder.

He says Judge Scott Gardner of Covington sentenced Dillon to 70 years in prison.

Dillon admitted shooting a neighbor while trying to rob him on Dec. 19, 2013, then shooting and killing his mother while rummaging through her purse. When Franklinton police arrived, Dillon said he would surrender but shot Sgt. Chad Dorsett.

Montgomery says Dillon kept police from entering the house by claiming he held his mother hostage, but she already had been shot and was dying.





