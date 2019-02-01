NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors in New Orleans have charged a 31-year-old woman in a $200,000 student loan fraud scheme.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says in a Friday news release that Kendra Graves of LaPlace is charged with theft of government funds and identity theft. Prosecutors said Graves applied for federal financial aid at Delgado Community College in the name of 15 people - without their knowledge - and pocketed the money for personal use.

If she were convicted, Graves could be sentenced to up to 10 years on one charge and up to 15 on the other.

It was unclear Friday afternoon when she would make her first court appearance or whether she had an attorney who would comment on her behalf.





