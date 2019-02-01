MIDDLETON, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a Massachusetts man facing charges in the death of his 11-year-old grand-niece who died after potential fentanyl exposure was attacked by other inmates in jail.

The Essex County Sheriff’s Department says 58-year-old Miguel Rivera was beaten by four other inmates at the Middleton House of Corrections around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Coppinger says Rivera sustained bumps, bruises and a small cut, and he has been placed in protective custody.

Rivera was arraigned earlier that day on a charge of rape of a child by force. His attorney says he denies the rape allegation.

Rivera previously pleaded not guilty to permitting substantial bodily injury to a child and misleading a police investigation in the death of the Haverhill girl last month who was staying at his apartment.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.