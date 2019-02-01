KINGWOOD, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia man is accused of stealing generators that powered traffic lights on a one-lane road.
The Dominion Post reports 39-year-old Donald Ray Moats is charged with felony grand larceny. The newspaper cited a criminal complaint that said workers with the State Division of Highways reported the generators missing on Tuesday morning and later that day police pulled over a truck driven by Moats and found the generators in back.
Preston County Sheriff’s Lt. T.E. Mitter said removing the generators created a hazard for drivers because the lights direct traffic along a one-lane road beside the Cheat River in an area where approaching traffic isn’t visible. The other lane has fallen away.
Mitter said luckily no one was injured.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Moats has an attorney.
