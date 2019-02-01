BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say they’ve caught a Florida man who dragged a police officer about 350 feet (100 meters) while trying to flee a traffic stop.

The Sun Sentinel reports 47-year-old Timothy Tristan Jones was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license.

Boynton Beach police say Jones was pulled over Jan. 17 for driving with an expired license plate tag. Following repeated commands to step away from his car, Jones and the officer began to fight as Jones started his car to leave. Investigators say the officer became pinned by the door but managed to free herself from the accelerating car. She suffered road rash from hitting the pavement.

Police later identified Jones as the driver and determined where he lived.

