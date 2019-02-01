COMPTON, Calif. (AP) - A Los Angeles County jury has convicted a 21-year-old man of murdering two men at separate house parties in 2016.

The jury on Thursday found Jesse Alexander Cardoza guilty of one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the Arleta man fatally stabbed 18-year-old Martin Kennedy in the back of the head and in the back after a house party in South Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2016. Two other men and a minor were also involved.

Cardoza was also convicted of fatally stabbing 22-year-old Victor Garcia in the neck a month later at a house party in Pacoima.

Cardoza faces life in prison without possibility of parole when he’s sentenced Feb. 26.

Two co-defendants previously pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon.





