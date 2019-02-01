HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police say a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut has left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was struck in the stomach, and he was taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital.

The man’s name has not been released. He was last reported undergoing surgery.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.





