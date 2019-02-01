CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A man who says Tennessee deputies shot him without cause during a 2018 arrest is demanding a county pay some of his medical bills.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports Kenneth Charles Rogers‘ attorney said in a Jan. 22 lawsuit that Rogers didn’t threaten, harm or engage in felonious behavior that might’ve justified being shot in the leg.

Hamilton County deputies said they went on a protection order violation call and found 53-year-old Rogers. Authorities say he fled while deputies tried to handcuff him, leading them on a chase until he was shot. Rogers served six months’ probation for evading arrest, but multiple charges against him were dropped.

A county district attorney spokeswoman says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry showed the deputies didn’t break the law. A county attorney says the county has been served.

