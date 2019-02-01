PHOENIX (AP) - A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2015 drive-by shooting in west Phoenix that killed a teenage girl.

Judge Michael Herrod of Maricopa County Superior Court sentenced Jason Lindsey on Friday on his convictions stemming from the killing of 16-year-old Niani Rayshawn Allen on Feb. 20, 2015.

A jury on Nov. 28 convicted Lindsey of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and three counts of aggravated assault.

Lindsey was accused of firing a gun from the passenger-side window of an SUV at a sedan stopped at a red light in February 2015.

Authorities say the incident stemmed from an argument between occupants in the vehicles.

Police say Lindsey admitted to shooting at the sedan, but denied that he was trying to hurt anyone inside.





