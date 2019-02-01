JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Officials have identified a who was man shot to death at a Mississippi apartment complex.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart told news outlets that 20-year-old Quinvarus Devon Parker died in the shooting in Jackson early Friday.

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes says officers were called to a shooting and found a man unresponsive outside one of the units. Holmes says the victim died at the scene.

Police say Parker left his apartment to meet someone in the parking lot and shots were fired moments later. They say Parker ran back toward his apartment before he collapsed.

Investigators think Parker knew the suspects, who were reported to leave the scene in two vehicles.

No arrests have been made.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.