COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - A 25-year-old man who shot a Columbus police officer during a gunbattle has been given 80 to 105 years in prison.

Platte County District Court records show Jorje Robledo was sentenced Thursday in Columbus. He’s also known as Jorge Robledo. He’d pleaded no contest in December to assault on an officer and other crimes. Prosecutors dropped other charges in exchange, including attempted murder.

The gunbattle broke out June 7, when two officers arrived at a Columbus home to serve an arrest warrant on Robledo. One of them walked into the house and saw Robledo holding a handgun. Shots rang out, with Robledo soon switching to a rifle. He was hit several times, and he shot Sgt. Brad Wangler.

Police say the other officer was around the back of the house and wasn’t involved.

