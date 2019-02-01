JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi couple is facing federal financial fraud charges.

WLBT-TV reported that U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser has announced that 42-year-0ld Kimberly Homrighausen and 35-year-old Richard Homrighausen have been charged with conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks on compound medications.

The charges involved medications paid for by TRICARE, a federally funded health care benefit for U.S. military personnel and their families.

The charges state that the couple paid kickbacks to TRICARE beneficiaries to persuade them to obtain compounded medicines. Prosecutors say the scheme cost TRICARE $9 million.

The statement says the couple received about $1.7 million in kickbacks. They face up to five years in prison if they are convicted.

There was no word on an attorney for them yet.

___

Information from: WLBT-TV, http://www.wlbt.com





