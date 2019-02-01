GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - State troopers have seized nearly 190 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people in a traffic stop along Interstate 80 in eastern Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the stop happened Thursday morning when a trooper pulled over a sport utility vehicle near Gretna on suspicion of following another vehicle too closely. The trooper reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the SUV and searched it, turning up 189 pounds of marijuana contained in heat-sealed packages hidden under a blanket in the cargo area. The patrol estimates the street value of the marijuana at $750,000.

A 65-year-old driver from California and a 40-year-old passenger from Illinois were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.