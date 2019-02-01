OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - An Omaha man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors for Nebraska say 40-year-old Aaron Marxsen was sentenced Friday in Omaha’s federal court. After his release from prison, Marxsen must serve a five-year term of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

FBI agents say a search warrant served on Marxen’s home in December 2017 turned up two devices holding more than 50 videos and 150 images of child pornography. Agents say a computer seized from the home showed a targeted search for child pornography.





