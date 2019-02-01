PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A powerful Philadelphia union leader is due in court in an embezzlement and influence-peddling case.

Johnny “Doc” Dougherty (DAHK’-ur-tee) has long been a major player in Pennsylvania politics. He’s steered tens of millions of dollars from the local electricians union to mostly Democratic candidates.

The indictment filed this week says he and his inner circle misspent $600,000 in union funds on home repairs, sports tickets, trips and other luxuries.

Federal investigators say Dougherty kept ally Bobby Henon on the union payroll after his election to Philadelphia City Council in 2015, then had Henon pressure businesses to use union labor. Henon has pleaded not guilty in the case.

Five others are also due in court Friday afternoon. Dougherty has denied wrongdoing throughout the two-year FBI probe.





