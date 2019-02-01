NEW SHARON, Maine (AP) - Police have charged a 10-year-old elementary school student with felony terrorizing in connection to a bomb threat to school buses in Maine.

Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Tina Meserve says first responders received a call from someone saying there was a bomb on a bus in the Farmington-based district around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The district canceled after-school activities and evacuated school buildings and buses in response.

Meserve says police determined the call was a hoax and arrested the student.

The student’s name and sex have not been released.

Meserve says school will be in session as usual Friday. She says the student will be referred to a juvenile corrections officer.





