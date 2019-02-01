PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man on a northern New Jersey street.

The shooting in Passaic happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say officers responding to reports of shots fired saw some men on a street and noticed one had a gun. The shooting occurred a short time later, but further details were not immediately available.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Authorities say a handgun was recovered at the scene.





