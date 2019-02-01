ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Elected officials, political activists, faith leaders and a local sheriff are rallying behind a soup kitchen chef being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Supporters say 38-year-old Kinimo Ngoran (KIH’-nih-moh nuh-GOHR’-an) entered the country illegally more than a decade ago after fleeing violence in the Ivory Coast. He has worked as a cook at an Albany homeless shelter since 2012 while seeking legal status.

At a routine ICE check-in last week, Ngoran was arrested and taken to a federal detention center. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple protested the arrest in a Facebook post, bringing an outpouring of community support.

At a news conference Friday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko said the situation “defies American values.”

A federal judge granted a temporary stay of deportation on Friday.





