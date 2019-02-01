RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man has changed his plea in a deadly shooting in 2017.
Twenty-two-year-old Maricelo Garcia has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors. He earlier had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee in Rapid City.
Both sides will ask a judge to cap Garcia’s prison sentence at 45 years.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.