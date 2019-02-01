RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man has changed his plea in a deadly shooting in 2017.

Twenty-two-year-old Maricelo Garcia has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in an agreement with prosecutors. He earlier had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Clinton Farlee in Rapid City.

Both sides will ask a judge to cap Garcia’s prison sentence at 45 years.





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.