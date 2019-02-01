NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (teh-KAH’-shee sihks-NEYN’) has pleaded guilty to federal charges, admitting his participation in a violent gang and pledging to cooperate with prosecutors against others.

The plea was entered last week by the rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez. Information pertaining to it was unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

During the plea, 6ix9ine said he joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang in the fall of 2017. He says he helped gang members try to kill a rival gang member last March.

With the plea deal, 6ix9ine can gain leniency at sentencing from what otherwise would have been a mandatory minimum 47 years in prison if he admits all crimes and testifies truthfully when summoned.

A message seeking comment was left for 6ix9ine’s lawyers.





