TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a Tucson man is facing a first-degree murder charge after the death of his two-month-old daughter.

Tucson police say 22-year-old Dustin Jose was booked Thursday into the Pima County Jail.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police say Jose initially was arrested on three counts of child abuse after paramedics took his daughter to a hospital with brain bleeds and rib fractures on Jan. 22.

The baby girl died from her injuries four days later.

Detectives determined Jose was watching his daughter Dezlyianna on the day she was found responsive while the child’s mother was at work.





