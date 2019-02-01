MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has announced his support for a bill taxing and regulating the sale of recreational marijuana.

The Democrat spoke during a state Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, saying “we can’t tell Vermonters that they can possess and be silent on how you obtain it.”

Donovan cited the recent arrest of a Burlington store owner accused of selling marijuana from the store, saying a regulated system is “about protecting consumers and protecting kids.”

An administration spokesperson tells NECN Gov. Phil Scott still wants roadway safety to be a regular part of marijuana discussions.

Sen. Dick Sears, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, says he is hopeful the House will look favorably on the bill as a “vehicle to bring Vermont forward.”





