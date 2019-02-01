GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin prosecutors say an officer won’t face charges for fatally shooting a handcuffed man because the man made it appear he was armed by hiding his hands under his shirt.

Brown County prosecutors said Friday that 26-year-old Jonathon Tubby simulated the shape of a firearm under his shirt and told officers, “I’ll do it.”

Green Bay police detained Tubby on Oct. 19 for running a red light. They also had a warrant for his arrest. Police say his hands were behind him when he was cuffed but he moved them to the front on the way to jail. Police say he refused to leave the car once they got to the jail entry and mimicked having a gun under his shirt.

Authorities say Officer Erik O’Brien shot Tubby when he ran from the car toward another officer.





