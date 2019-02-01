DAZEY, N.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found in her home in Dazey.
Barnes County sheriff’s deputies went to the woman’s home Wednesday afternoon to check on her welfare. They found the body of the 58-year woman as well as debris from a fire in the home.
The state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation into her death.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.