By - Associated Press - Friday, February 1, 2019

DAZEY, N.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a woman found in her home in Dazey.

Barnes County sheriff’s deputies went to the woman’s home Wednesday afternoon to check on her welfare. They found the body of the 58-year woman as well as debris from a fire in the home.

The state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation into her death.


Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide