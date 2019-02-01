SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina woman convicted of voluntary manslaughter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in a Spartanburg man’s death.

The Herald-Journal reported Thursday that the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says 36-year-old Amy L. Berridge conspired with 35-year-old Roy Gene Sutherland to attack 57-year-old Lanham Joseph Wood. Authorities say Wood was found critically wounded last year and told authorities he was attacked by two people who offered him a ride. He later died.

The county sheriff’s office says Berridge and Sutherland were pulled over in a U-Haul before the slaying and Sutherland had two knives. The pair was pulled over again later, and Sutherland had one knife. The vehicle also a blood stain that matched Wood’s DNA. Sutherland was previously sentenced to life in prison for murder.

___

Information from: Herald-Journal, http://www.goupstate.com/





Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.