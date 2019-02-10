FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver was arrested after his pickup truck plowed into a crowd on a sidewalk, injuring nine people including some victims who were trapped under the vehicle in Southern California.

Police say witnesses helped first responders lift the Toyota Tacoma off victims following the crash shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in Fullerton.

The Orange County Register says injuries ranged from moderate to critical and the victims are between 18 and 49 years old.

Officials say 22-year-old Christopher Solis of Anaheim was arrested on suspicion of DUI. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

The crash happened in Fullerton’s South of Commonwealth district, a popular weekend destination with many restaurants and bars.

