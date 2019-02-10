LONOKE, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas man accused of carrying a badge and using flashing lights and a siren on his vehicle has been arrested for impersonating an officer.

Lonoke County Jail records indicate that 37-year-old Jeremy D. Kurck of Jacksonville was arrested late Friday and booked for criminal impersonation, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and other charges. He was being held without bond Sunday and the records do not indicate if he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office says Kurck was arrested after a detective watched a pickup truck activate flashing lights and a siren before accelerating to 90 mph.

Officials say Kurck, who said he was a process server, had a “similar style badge” to the sheriff’s office and his truck was outfitted with a taser, handcuffs and other police equipment.





