NORWICH, Conn. (AP) - Diocese of Norwich Bishop Michael Cote has announced 43 priests who have served in the Connecticut diocese have had “allegations of substance” made against them about the sexual abuse of minors.

Cote said the list of priests accused of abuse since the diocese was established in 1953 will be posted on its website www.norwichdiocese.org Sunday afternoon.

He said no priest or deacon currently in active ministry in the diocese is the subject of an allegation of substance regarding the sexual abuse of a minor.

The Day newspaper reported Cote made the announcement in a letter in church bulletins Saturday.

The diocese also reported since 1977 it has paid out almost $7.7 million in settlements to victims in nine cases. Another 23 cases are pending.

Cote said he was “grievously sorry.”





