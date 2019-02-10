NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A memorial service is planned in Tennessee for musician Kyle Yorlets after the frontman for the rock band Carverton was killed during a robbery.

The Nashville-based band says in a statement the service will be held Monday at Belmont University, Yorlets’ alma mater. The band says “all are welcome to come and celebrate the life of Kyle.”

Metropolitan Nashville police say the 24-year-old was fatally shot outside his Nashville home Thursday.

A police statement says five youths in a stolen pickup truck took his wallet, demanded the keys to his vehicle and shot him when he refused. Authorities later arrested the youths at a Nashville store and recovered two stolen, loaded pistols.

The suspects ranging in age from 12 to 16 have been charged with criminal homicide.





