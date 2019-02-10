PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man who was naked when he attacked a police officer last week has died.
Phoenix police say it will be up to the Maricopa County medical examiner to determine the cause of death for 40-year-old Casey Wells.
Officers received a call about indecent exposure in a neighborhood on Feb. 4.
They found Wells with no clothes on and acting erratically.
Police say Wells then got into a fight and attacked an officer, who deployed a stun gun.
Wells was taken into custody and then taken to the hospital.
Police say Wells died Sunday.
