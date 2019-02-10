MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) - A licensed Oregon marijuana grower has filed a $17-million lawsuit against eight men convicted or charged with violently robbing him.

The Mail Tribune reports James Bowman’s lawsuit says he was severely injured by eight men wearing Ninja Turtles masks who stormed his home in December 2016.

The lawsuit describes how he was tied up, beaten and tortured. The men beat him with firewood, a crowbar, their fists and power tools. The lawsuit says they burned his naked body with a butane torch until it ran out of fuel. They burrowed a drill into his hip until the battery died.

Three men were sent to prison for burglary, two were sentenced to probation and three others have yet to make court appearances. They haven’t yet formally replied to the lawsuit.





